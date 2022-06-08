TOKPIE (TKP) Tops One Day Volume of $10,002.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $10,002.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.