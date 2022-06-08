Tixl Price Tops $0.0610 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

