Throne 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1.44 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00196856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

