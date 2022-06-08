ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Holdings Boosted by StackLine Partners LP

StackLine Partners LP grew its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 498.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,068 shares during the period. ThredUp comprises about 5.1% of StackLine Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,229. The firm has a market cap of $413.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

