Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 542,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

