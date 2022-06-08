The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.19.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. 1,326,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,171. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

