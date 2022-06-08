The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of SWZ opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.