The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SWZ opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
