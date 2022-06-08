The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $76,540,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,153. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Kroger has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

