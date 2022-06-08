The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,886,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.67 and its 200-day moving average is $348.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,203,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,841,292. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

