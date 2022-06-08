The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 11,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,707. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $370,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 215.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

