Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $61.52 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Tether has a total market cap of $72.38 billion and $61.52 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00157533 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00417289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,660 coins and its circulating supply is 72,420,549,553 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

