Terracoin Price Tops $0.0219 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $501,335.94 and approximately $601.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00587662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00188279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

