Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.59

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.59 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Tern shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 3,827,146 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £41.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.90.

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

