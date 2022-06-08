Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Teladoc Health worth $40,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 501.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

