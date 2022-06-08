TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.20

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as low as $6.13. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 4,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.