TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.20

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as low as $6.13. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 4,387 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.
TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAT Technologies (TATT)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.