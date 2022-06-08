Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Up 0.8%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.34. 27,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)
Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.
