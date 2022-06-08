Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Up 0.8%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.34. 27,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Taoping in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taoping by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taoping by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

