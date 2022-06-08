Tadpole Finance Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $478,413.37 and $679.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00006838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00227061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00404529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

