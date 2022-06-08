Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 9,661 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.28% of Huntsman worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,744. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

