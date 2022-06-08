Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 961 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Qorvo worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Qorvo by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

