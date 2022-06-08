Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 71,176 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,176 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $30,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,874,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.