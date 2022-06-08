Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 38,793 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands accounts for about 1.4% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after buying an additional 98,739 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,122,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

SPB traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

