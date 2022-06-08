Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 29,853 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $26,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 106,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MSGE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,222. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.