Systematic Financial Management LP Has $41.29 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,013 shares during the period. Cohu accounts for approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.23% of Cohu worth $41,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 2,808.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cohu by 252.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cohu by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 3,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.66. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

