Systematic Financial Management LP Has $35.86 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,618 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $35,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after buying an additional 296,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 286,705 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

