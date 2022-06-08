Systematic Financial Management LP Has $29.16 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $779,775. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.80. 864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

