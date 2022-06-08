Systematic Financial Management LP Has $22.35 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Visteon worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Visteon by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of VC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,906. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

