Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.65% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $32,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

