Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 3,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,538. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

