Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PGTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 3,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,538. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
