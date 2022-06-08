Synthetify Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $1.28 million and $71,437.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synthetify has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00191393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00401797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

