Synovus Financial Corp Sells 27,290 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.56. 58,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,877. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

