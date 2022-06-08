Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

