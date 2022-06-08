Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 165,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,894,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

