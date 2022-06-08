Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,001,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $289.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

