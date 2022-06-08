Synovus Financial Corp Has $51.50 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

JNJ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.57. 134,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.