Synovus Financial Corp Has $40.24 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34.
