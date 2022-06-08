Synovus Financial Corp Has $118.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $118,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,751,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,715,000.

MGK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,127. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.76 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.94.

