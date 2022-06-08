Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.89. 688,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.52. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

