Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 243,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

