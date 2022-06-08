Symmetry Peak Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.2% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.11. The company had a trading volume of 522,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.82 and a 200 day moving average of $251.12. The company has a market cap of $538.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

