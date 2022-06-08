Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Down 4.8%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $48.77. Approximately 2,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $5,661,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.