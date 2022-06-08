SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,310 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.84% of SVF Investment worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVFA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SVF Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

