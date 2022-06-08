suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0011

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $380,559.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.62 or 1.00023863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001602 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

