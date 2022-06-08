Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.33

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.33 and traded as high as C$12.43. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 437,969 shares changing hands.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.33.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.6994295 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

