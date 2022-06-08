SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.62.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,033. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 2.05.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. SunPower’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.