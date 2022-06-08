SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.62.
A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,033. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
