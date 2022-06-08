Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.40.
TSE:SU traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$53.12. 3,729,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,204,941. The firm has a market cap of C$75.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.08.
In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
