Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.40.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$53.12. 3,729,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,204,941. The firm has a market cap of C$75.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.08.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

