Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

VBR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.10. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

