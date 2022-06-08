Studio Investment Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.36. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

