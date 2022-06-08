Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. 28,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,312. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

