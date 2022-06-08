Studio Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 915,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,861,360. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

