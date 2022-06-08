Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,920 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

